Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, has condemned, in strong terms, the endless killings and destruction of property in Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

The National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, while speaking in Warri, Delta State, at the weekend, described the killings in Benue as barbaric, inexcusable and unacceptable and urged the Federal Government to arrest the situation and bring the perpetrators to book.

Mulade, who decried the April 24, 2018 bloodbath in the state, during which two Catholic priests and 17 others were dead, after suspected herdsmen stormed St Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor-Mbalom Parish in Gwer East Local Government Area, said the situation was getting out of hand.

According to him, the situation was turning into a religious /cold ethnic war, imploring government to do everything possible to bring normalcy to the state.

He also appealed to the international community not to remain silent.

Meanwhile, Mulade, who is also a Delta House of Assembly contender ahead of the 2019 polls, solicited the support of the Itsekiri people in Warri South West constituency during his consultation visits to various leaders in the constituency.

He, together with his entourage, weekend, visited the home of Pa John Edah, an Itsekiri leader, as part of efforts to boost his House of Assembly ambition.