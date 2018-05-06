The Nigerian Army, according to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, would do everything possible to ensure that security returns to every part the country.

To actualise this, Buratai has directed soldiers in Taraba State to work round the clock to fish out elements killing innocent persons in the state.

The Chief of Staff, speaking, yesterday, at the palace of the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shakaru Angyu Mansa-Ibi, said: “The Nigerian Army will do everything possible to restore peace.”

The military boss, who visited Kashimbilla in Takum Local Government Council of the state and other flashpoints, said he was on an operational visit to military formations in the state.

The Aku-Uka said the crisis, which has turned the people to refugees, living in various camps, if brought to an end, would make the residents go back to farming.