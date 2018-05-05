Former Governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to be good ambassadors of the country.

The former governor noted that Nigerians are “hard working, enterprising, and innovative,” and called on the Federal Government, to continue to initiate programmes, that would enlighten Nigerians abroad on the potentials and challenges of their host countries.

Kalu spoke on Saturday during a parley with ‎a cross-section of Nigerians based in Guangzhou Province, China‎.

Kalu, via a statement issued by Mr Kunle Oyewumi, his Special Adviser, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, noted the efforts of Nigerian embassy in China.

He acknowledged the efforts of Nigerian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Alhaji Baba Ahmed Jidda, in the sustenance of robust bilateral relations between Nigerian and China.

Kalu urged the Nigerian community in China not to lose focus of their pursuits in China.

He said: “China and Nigeria have come a long way in building a strong relationship especially in the area of trade.

“It is important for both countries to constantly reciprocate gestures that will further strengthen the established relationships.

“It is imperative for the Nigerian government through its embassies, high commissions and foreign missions across the globe, to ensure that bilateral and multi-lateral ‎relationships are not one sided.”

Kalu also advised Nigerians abroad to demonstrate good moral values in their daily endeavours, in order not to tarnish the image of the country.

Kalu, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), used the occasion to inform the Nigerians in Diaspora of projects executed by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, especially in the South-East.

He listed them as the second Niger Bridge and Enugu-Onitsha expressway, among others.

Speaking on behalf of others, President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Guangzhou Province, China, Mr Festus Mbisiogu, commended the former governor for his patriotic and selfless commitment to the Nigeria project.

He promised that Nigerians in China would not let the country down.