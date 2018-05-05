Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has hinted that he would flag-off a scholarship scheme with an initial sum of N10 million by September, this year.

Oborevwori disclosed that a five-member committee made up of seasoned and transparent educationists and headed by Esther Onokpasa has already been constituted to supervise the entire process.

He spoke at the empowerment programme of his constituents at Osubi where he gave out 20 mini buses, four cars, 10 tricycles, 20 hair dressing saloon kits, 20 power generating sets, 40 grinding machines, 30 sewing machines, 20 deep freezers, financial assistance, 500 wrappers and head ties, worth millions of naira.

Oborevwori who represents Okpe constituency at the House, aid the empowerment programme was in line with the wealth creation policy of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

He said over the years he has been a strong believer of making people to be self reliant, adding that he enjoys putting permanent smiles on the faces of constituents.

Oborevwori said the beneficiaries, drawn from the 10 wards in Okpe Constituency were carefully selected with substantial inputs from the leadership of PDP in the locality.

Governor Okowa who flagged-off the empowerment programme challenged other members of the House to emulate the Speaker, adding that they all have the capacity to empower people.

Okowa urged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use so as to encourage others to follow suit, assuring that the Oha/Orerokpe road would be completed.

Insisting that no project would be abandoned under his watch, the governor said more projects would be commissioned in few months time.

“I am very pleased with the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori. I am glad for seeing Okpe people in large numbers today. Seeing the items the Speaker have put together for this empowerment, I cannot but say thank you. Mr Speaker is somebody who I know very well, he is somebody who is very passionate about his people,” Okowa said.

He said the empowerment was in the spirit of the PDP, and thanked the Speaker for the good works he was doing for his people.