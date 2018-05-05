The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai on Saturday called for on traditional institutions in Taraba state to collaborate with the Nigerian Army in addressing the lingering security crisis in the state.

Tukur made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Aku Uka of Wukari Kingdom, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, at his palace in Wukari.

The COAS, who is in Taraba on an operational visit to military formations in the state, assured that measures are in place for displaced farmers to return to their homes and farmlands as soon as possible.

Tukur said that although there remain challenges, they could be surmounted with collaborative efforts among all security stakeholders.

“We need the cordial relationship to be able to protect our people well. We know there have been some challenges, but they are surmountable,” the Army Chief said.

“We must work together to address the security concerns of the country. It is a common responsibility. The Nigerian Army will do everything to keep the peace and security in all parts of the nation.

“We would work hard to ensure that the people who are displaced are able to return to their homes soon. I have given order for necessary actions to ensure that all the criminal elements are arrested and dealt with promptly.”

In his response, the Aku Uka assured the COAS of total cooperation towards finding lasting solutions to the lingering crisis in the east central state.

The Aku Uka decried the spate of mass murders and mutilations as a violation of the sanctity of life, likening the perpetuators to cannibals.

“Let me assure you that we would give you all the necessary support in the bid to fight insecurity in the state and the nation,” the native ruler said.

“This meeting is aimed to chart a way forward for this country and we are happy to be part of it because we believe in the humanity of man and that it should be respected.

“It is unfortunate that human beings are killing one another even without provocation.”

The Aku Uka further said he was “baffled that the Nigerian Army, known all over the world for its excellent work, has become subject of heinous accusations the country,” while urging General Buratai to use his position to restore the dignity and integrity of the military.

The monarch commended the COAS for the panel of enquiry into accusations against the army, and expressed optimism that their work would be for the good of the nation.

Buratai later presented the Aku Uka with a gift symbolic of his visit to the palace.