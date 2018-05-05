Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has advised the federal government to spare no effort in ensuring peace in the country, noting that politics cannot take place in an atmosphere of chaos and unrest.

General Abdulsalami who made history by handing over the reigns of government to a democratically elected government gave the advice at the weekend in his Abuja residence while receiving members of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) led by its chairman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai.

The retired general also noted that though government is charged with the responsibility of protecting lives and property; he stressed the importance of citizens participation in complementing the effort of government in ensuring harmonious co-existence amongst the ethnic nationalities in the land.

He said: “Let’s keep the peace because it is paramount to everything. If there is no peace, there is no nation; if there is no peace, there won’t be any politicking. So, it is absolutely necessary for each and everyone of us to put hands on deck to ensure that there is peace in the country.

“All these senseless killings, senseless criminality that are going on won’t serve any purpose.”

He urged Nigerians to complement government’s effort in tackling the security challenges in the country, stressing that government is not expected to be everywhere all the time.

“Every Nigerian has a role to play to bring peace to this country. Government is not only in the villa and everybody is part and parcel of this government,” he said.

On the killers that have wrecked havoc in the country in the past couple of months, Abdulsalami counselled citizens to help security agencies in identifying the criminal elements in order to tame their activities.

“Are these criminals Nigerians or foreigners? If they are foreigners, have we reported them, especially when they are coming into the country? Are we giving enough intelligence report? And if they are Nigerians, are they not our brothers and sisters? Don’t we know them? Have we exposed them?” he asked.

He urged Nigerians to remain prayerful to God, adding that prayers could help restore normalcy in the life of the nation.

On her part, former Women Affairs Minister, Hajia Inna Ciroma said the group has been reaching out to prominent northern leaders to get their support, noting that NLSA is a political non-partisan group committed to the wellbeing of the nation.

She denied speculation in some quarters that the group is made up of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only, saying membership of the body cut across different political platforms.

“In this group, we are all free to support any candidate that we choose to support. It is not about bringing a candidate that is acceptable to all of us. That is not possible,” she stated.

The group also paid a courtesy call on former Vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo.

Members of the group on the delegation were ex-Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, former Minister of Defence, Bello Haliru, and a one-time Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Abba Gana, among others.