Human rights lawyer and mediator, Hajiya Aisha Wakil (known popularly as ‘Mama Boko Haram’) has said the Islamist insurgents will someday surrender their arms and return home.

Speaking at a fund raising for her NGO in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Saturday, Wakil said the insurgents were willing to give up their arms, assuring that they will soon return home.

“All my sons in the bush will come home and surrender for peace,” she said.

‘Mama Boko Haram’ assured that she will continue to support efforts to return peace to the troubled state.

“I will not relent in my mediating role to ensure everybody in Boko Haram bondage is released,” she pledged.

Speaking of her foundation, Complete Care and Aid, she said it was established to care for victims of the insurgency, including orphans and displaced persons.

Wakil said that the foundation would intervene in the areas of education, health care and psychosocial support.