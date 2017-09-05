Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said the federal government will meet with striking resident doctors and other stakeholders in the health industry on Wednesday, to resolve the ongoing industrial action.

A statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Samuel Oloowokere, said: “In view of this unfortunate development, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Trade Dispute Act 2004, has apprehended the on-going strike by NARD.

“Consequently, the meeting between NARD and government earlier scheduled for November 2, 2017 is now convened for Wednesday, 6th September 2017 by 12 noon at the Conference Room of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment.”

It implored all stakeholders to attend the meeting, stressing that the health and well-being of Nigerians were cardinal to the present administration, hence, every necessary measure shall be taken to restore normalcy.