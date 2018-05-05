The Lagos State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will on May 9 commence the refund of N30 million to pilgrims from the state who performed the 2017 Hajj.

Mr Musbau Okoya, Executive Secretary of the board, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

Okoya said that each of the pilgrims, numbering about 2,300 pilgrims, would get refund of N12,000 for services that were not provided by the Saudi authorities.

“The refund will commence on Wednesday, May 9 at our office in Ikeja, and each of the entitled beneficiary will get a refund of N12,000.

“The refund is essentially for services that the pilgrims paid for but which the authorities in Saudi Arabia did not provide,” he said.

He, however, said that the 2017 pilgrims whom were indebted to the state one way or another were not entitled to the refund.

Okoya urged intending pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj to ensure that they registered for the National Identity Card, as it had been made a prerequisite for Hajj.

“The national identity card is now a requirement for intending pilgrims. I urge them to register for the identity card early enough to enable them to go for the Hajj,” he said.

He assured that the State was committed to ensuring comfort for its pilgrims, and urged the faithful to always avoid acts that would affect the spiritual essence of the pilgrimage.

He also urged them to take advantage of the Hajj lectures which had commenced in selected locations in the state to build their faith and to be more knowledgeable about the true essence of the Hajj.