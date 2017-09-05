Two members of staff of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, have been suspended for allegedly diverting tuition for private use.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Silas Gyar, made this known yesterday when the state Commissioner for Education, Ahmed Aliyu-Tijjani, paid a visit to the institution.

He said, “The institution, in a move to curb indiscipline and misconduct, has suspended two members of staff accused of diverting school fees.”

Noting that investigation by a committee headed by the chairman of the Governing Council of the polytechnic, Dauda Ishaku, was still ongoing, he added that “four other staff members were suspended and later reinstated pending the final report of the committee.”

While calling on the state government and philanthropists to support the institution, Gyar listed the challenges of the school to include the non-accreditation of some of its courses, obsolete equipment as well as shortage of manpower and infrastructure.

He also appealed to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to allow the school access to the special intervention fund for development.

Aliyu-Tijjani, in his remark, assured the rector that the government would continue to invest in the education sector and provide facilities for institutions of learning.

While calling for a special intervention fund for the institution, the commissioner added that the government would assist the school by providing an engineering laboratory.