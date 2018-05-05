The federal government is set for the hosting of the 61st meeting of the United Nation World Organisation Commission for Africa in Abuja from the 4-6 of June.

This was revealed on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, when he played host to Mrs Lydia Bebekun form the United Nation World Tourism Organisation Office who came on an inspection mission.

He said Nigeria has set all needed materials and logistics to host the world tourism community.

He added that by the acceptance of President Mohammadu Buhari to declare the summit open it is an indication that the country is making a serious statement about tourism.

“UNWTO has shown greater commitment and enthusiasm to help Nigeria develop tourism.We have received several invitations to visit the which we did and achieved concrete results.We got the hosting right of the 61st meeting unanimously among other gestures.

“As our President agreed to declare the meeting open,it is an indication that Nigeria is making her mark in the tourism sector.”

The Minister said Nigeria will do everything possible to host a successful event and the participants will witness real great Nigerian thrill while their stay lasts.