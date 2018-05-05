Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has put the total amount of vandalism of public assets and critical infrastructure in the nation’s capital at over N5 billion.

While decrying public amnesia towards public assets, which he said emboldened the hoodlums, the minister however expressed readiness to leverage on the very wide network of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to stem the ugly trend and restore vandalized assets.

In a paper he presented at a stakeholder conference on the Protection, Preservation and Community Ownership of Public Assets and Critical Infrastructure, organized by the National Orientation Agency, Bello lamented that preliminary assessment of losses put the cost of replacement of vandalized, stolen or damaged facilities in the four major roads of FCT alone at over N5 billion.

Malam Bello who was represented at the occasion by the Director of Engineering, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Ahmad Hadi stressed that the said money would have been spent on executing new infrastructure or providing utilities in new districts which include; the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) as well as the Circular Road among others.

Concerned over the spate of sabotage and pillage therefore, Bello disclosed that FCT Administration has set up a Committee for the replacement, reconstruction and restoration of vandalized public assets and infrastructure in the Territory. The Committee, which is headed by the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, is saddled with the responsibility of ascertaining the scope of the challenge and to proffer long-lasting solutions to stem the negative development.

Bello said, “it is always saddening to witness incidents of pillage of major components of public infrastructure such as railway lines and cables, bridge railings, manhole covers and communication ducts to mention but a few. These hoodlums sometimes dig deep into the ground to unearth armoured cables and puncture water pipelines to irrigate their farms or set up car wash centres.”

He disclosed that in the short run, security and surveillance have been beefed up around public assets and critical infrastructure in the FCT to apprehend and prosecute these hoodlums. In addition, the Administration is replacing some of these facilities with configurations that could not easily yield to hit and run theft among others.

While appealing to residents to support the Administration’s efforts to combat this scourge, the Minister stated that a more permanent solution to the problem both in FCT and in the country in general would include working to inculcate the spirit of community and people’s ownership of public assets and critical infrastructure in Nigerian citizens.

His words, “This could be achieved through strategic partnership between relevant government agencies, the security and intelligent agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), traditional institutions, religious and community organizations to mention but a few.”

In his keynote paper at the occasion, former Director-General of NOA, Chief Tonnie Iredia, stressed the need to take the people into confidence in the conception, planning and location of public assets and infrastructure. He noted that the bane of the fortunes of these infrastructures has more to do with the alienation of the communities where these facilities were located. He further noted that the people’s felt needs and priorities should always be taken into consideration in siting public assets and projects.

Other speakers were former Directors-General of NOA, Dr Idi Farouk, and Mr. Mike Omeri; all of whom stressed the need to strengthen the institutional framework of NOA as a major agency for the cultivation of attitudinal change among Nigerians.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director-General, NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, stated that the wide-spread nature of the incidence of vandalism of national assets like oil pipelines, railway tracks, electricity poles and components has made it necessary to assemble stakeholders in the search for solutions to the menace. He expressed optimism that the conference would come up with workable measures to stem the ugly trend.