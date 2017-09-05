Prof. Chris Isike, of the University of Zululand, KwaZulu Natal Province, South Africa, says adequate funding of education will stop incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Isike told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Durban, KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa that if the education sector was properly funded, some of the reasons for the strikes would not be there.

He said that previous administrations dating back to the military era, had neglected the education sector, a situation that prompted strikes by ASUU and other affiliated bodies in education.

“What we have witnessed in Nigeria over the years, dating back to the military era is systemic underfunding of education,’’ the professor of African Politics and Development said.

“If government places premium in the funding of higher education, we will not have these problems.’’

Isike urged the government to fund education the way it should be done to stop the strikes by lecturers.

“Issues like lecturers demanding for their entitlements or not doing their jobs properly can be dealt with once the universities start to function the way they should function.

“These issues can be properly handled when the government puts premium on education. The strikes and agitations will stop,’’ Isike said.