Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has decried a situation where 90 percent of the N5b monthly allocations of the state is being expended on salaries, pension and worker’s allowances.

Akeredolu said that it would be difficult to meet other obligations such as employment of more primary school teachers, construction of roads, classrooms and other infrastructural projects.

The governor stated this at Owode Obaile in Akure North local government area of the state during the inauguration of NULGE Ultra-modern Resort constructed by the Ondo State leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees.

He said, “we earn about N5b every month, N4b goes for salaries and allowances, how do we address the problems of shortage of teachers in primary schools, how do we build classrooms, how do we provide transformers for communities without light, majority want their roads constructed. The current state of affairs is depressing.

“It is a tragic irony that some people now refer to our state as a civil service enclave where governance has been reduced, virtually, to payment of salaries, allowances, grants and subventions”.