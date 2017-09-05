The Aruna Khadire faction of the National Association of Nigerian student has endorsed the new cut off mark fixed by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

Khadire made this known in a statement he signed to the press on Sunday stressing that the much ado about the cut off mark is unwarranted and unnecessary.

He argued that the association was previously invited to a stakeholder’s policy meeting and the body welcomed the development, urging that a Central Admissions Processing System be launched so as to enable candidates track their admission and raise queries when necessary.

The statement stated: “The National Association of Nigerian Students leadership was invited to this very important meeting and our view is that we welcome this development especially the introduction of the Central Admissions Processing System which has provision for candidates to track their admission and raise queries when they feel cheated. This we believe will promote transparency, accountability and fairness. A system that allows candidates to check the admission flow to see who the institutions admit into the programme they also applied for with the view of seeing if a candidate with less scores is admitted and immediately call the attention of the relevant regulatory body is an initiative by JAMB that should be applauded.”

The association commended JAMB for doing the needful and emphasized that the new cut off mark will not lower the quality of education.

It assured: “JAMB has demonstrated enormous responsibility in ensuring that the right thing is done. Looking at the cut of marks as submitted by the institutions one will certainly agree that it will not lower the quality of education as quality is a function of number and institutions with over seventy per cent of the total candidates submitted cut off marks above even the previous year’s 180.”

Khadire also explained that universities all over the world are ranked in other of categories and this in turn creates a favorable labour market where completion strives and he also enjoined JAMB to always make sure that whenever policies like this are about to be carried out, the media is adequately informed to avoid misconceptions.

The association, further called for the arrest of Obasi and the leaders of the other faction for illegally parading themselves as the true leaders of the association and it also cautioned ASUU to thread with caution, stressing that no sector of the economy is faring better than the body and as such, the body should make haste and return to the negotiation table with the federal government or the association will go on protest after one week.