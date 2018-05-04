The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has condemned the suicide attack on a mosque and market in Mubi, Adamawa State where not less than 27 persons were killed.

The UNHCR therefore called for the persecution of the sponsors of the attacks.

The UNHCR, in a statement on Friday by Elizabeth Mpimbaza, Snr External Relations Officer; UNHCR Nigeria, said Antonio Jose Canhandula, UNHCR Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, commiserated with the families of the victims and survivors.

She said: “UNHCR remains deeply concerned about the tragic attack on Mubi and condemns the continuous indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

“This is the second time in the last six months that Mubi has come under attack. The act in itself is reprehensible as it undermines international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians and is a gross violation of human rights.”

She added that: “By explicitly targeting civilian installations, protected sacred sites such as places of worship, the perpetrators wilfully planned to kill innocent civilians. Those behind the attacks must face justice.”

The statement also noted that the preparations for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon are underway, calling on the Tripartite Committee to carefully assess and consider security conditions to ensure sustainable returns in the affected areas.

The statement promised that: “UNHCR remains available to play its part.”

It called on the government of Nigeria, the security and law enforcement agents to protect civilians and prevent the spread of violent extremism, stressing that: “It is imperative that peace and security is ensured to allow for sustainable returns of Nigerian refugees to the country.

“UNHCR undertakes to support government efforts to strengthen structures for voluntary repatriation opportunities that lead to lasting solutions for refugees and internally displaced persons in the North-east of Nigeria.”

The suicide attack on May 1 in Mubi, Adamawa State in the North-east of Nigeria, according to reports, killed at least 27 civilians in two attacks that took place on a mosque and a marketplace.