Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has joined friends of his late media aide, Imam Imam, in extolling the deceased’s humble qualities, professionalism and righteousness.

Speaking at a memorial lecture and special prayer for Mr Imam organised by Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Sokoto on Friday, Mr Tambuwal described the death as “a vacuum” created in the state.

The governor explained that Mr Imam played active role in his struggle to become the Speaker for 7th House of Representatives through participating in physical contacts, tours and meeting with the dense population of journalists in the country.

“Imam shunned all forms of fraudulent adversaries from political opponents and ensured maximum productiveness in his responsibility as the image maker of speaker.

“He maintained and projected the image of National Assembly with his young age. Many politicians had offered persons with higher ranks in journalism for the position.

“The present accolades received from various personalities on Imam’s qualities has vindicated my stand by appointing him as adviser when I became the governor, being a non-indigene which was widely criticised.

“The recent condolence visit by Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, to Imam’s family as well as numerous others, had testified him to be a great man,’’ the governor said.

He enjoined journalists and other media related workers to emulate his good behavior and assured his continued support to the deceased family.

The Guest Lecturer and a close friend to Imam, Abdulaziz Kadir from Liberty Television, said the deceased was religious, humble, dedicated and a simple man with adorable character.

Mr Kadir traced the history of Mr Imam from secondary education up to Kaduna Polytechnic and his working life from the New Nigerian Newspaper, Zamfara State Newspaper and Thisday Newspaper with fine and objective writings.

He said the deceased had successfully completed his Masters’ Degree in Public Relations at Bayero University, Kano.

“Imam Imam will be remembered by his good deeds in professional life and personal relations with family members and others,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, the NUJ Chairman, Sokoto State Chapter, Isa Shuni, said the union had concluded plan to conduct its Press Week last week with the active involvement of Mr Imam, before the sad incident.

Mr Shuni said the prayer and memorial lecture marked the beginning of the exercise to immortalise the deceased in view of his contributions to journalism in the country.

“Series of lectures, visits to orphanage and prisons as well as inspection of some projects executed by Gov. Tambuwal’s administration will be conducted,’’ he said.

Others that spoke at the memorial lecture included; the Sokoto state Commissioner for Energy, Bello Goronyo, Chairman, Forum of Special Advisers in Sokoto State, Bishir Gidado and General Manager, Sokoto Media Corporation.

The event was also attended by traditional and religious leaders, government officials, journalists and other media workers, among others.