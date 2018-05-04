The Nigerian Police Saturday said suspects involved in the bank robbery in Offa Town, Kwara State had been placed on Interpol watch list.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, said, “the Nigeria Police Force is making significant progress in the investigation into the Offa Banks robbery in kwara State that occurred on 5th April, 2018.

“So far, more than Twenty (20) principal suspects have been arrested and their details were released to the public including the following exhibits that were recovered from them: Two (2) Beretta Pistols, twenty (20) Rounds of Live Ammunition, four (4) phones and SIM cards belonging to victims, some of whom were killed during the attack.”

Noting that all the suspects are cooperating with the Police in the investigation into the incident the FPPRO said some of the other gang leaders and principal suspects at large were being identified and their pictures obtained for further investigation.

“To this end, the photographs of these wanted suspects are now being released to the public for assistance from public spirited individuals and general public for information to arrest them”, Moshood said.

He further stated that: “They are also being placed on Interpol Watch list and Red Alert. Other sister security and safety agencies are equally implored to arrest them and hand over to the nearest police station or formation across the country or avail the police with any information they may have or come across about these suspects.

“Members of the general public who have any information about these wanted suspects should feel free to contact the Police. Protection of the informant will be guaranteed by the Police and handsome rewards in addition to the pledge of Five Million (N5,000,000) by Kwara State Government await anyone whose information leads to the arrest of these wanted suspects.”

Moshood said, “While the Nigeria Police Force, once again commiserate with the Government and people of Kwara State, most particularly the people of Offa, the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators of the Offa bank robbery are arrested and prosecuted.”

The Offa bank robbery claimed several lives including those of policemen who were killed at a police station before banks in the city were invaded by the robbers.