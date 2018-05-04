With the incessant downpour being witnessed in most parts of the country, the Federal Road Safety Corps has advised drivers to adopt the common sense speed limits to avert accidents.

This was contained in a press release by the FRSC’s Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

At this period, the weather is always foggy and visibility is low, according to Kazeem.

He said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed worry at the rate at which people neglect the basic ethics of driving during the rainy season, which results in avoidable crashes, death and fatal injuries in some cases.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal is advising all motorists to make sure their vehicles are in good condition. He stated that it is important for all motorists to ensure their braking systems, wipers, and headlamps are working properly.

Kazeem adds that the tyres are important to all vehicles; hence it is equally essential that motorists get new tyres with firm grip and tractions in order to avoid crashes during this season.