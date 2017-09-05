President Muhammadu Buhari says he will continue to do his best to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The President said this in Daura on Monday while receiving associations of farmers, businessmen, youths and politicians from Katsina State, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President assured Nigerians of his continuous commitment to serving the nation, attributing his recent recovery to a divine act of God.

Buhari said he returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that would improve the livelihood of the people, and reposition Nigeria for good.

“Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best. I am happy you came here today, and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grassroots and you are closer to the people so you understand these problems as well. We need your support,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the leader of the group of associations, Alhaji Sani Daura, said the President’s return signalled God’s interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

“On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive, and in good health,’’ he said.

Daura, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the President’s life of patience, endurance and contentment was exemplary, praying that God would give him more strength and wisdom to lead the country.

Earlier, President Buhari had received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, and his entourage.