The Oyo State Government on Monday said it donated the sum of N5m to the family of the late celebrated actor and playwright, Adebayo Faleti, as its contribution towards giving him a befitting burial.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, said the burial rites would begin on Tuesday (today) with a day of tributes and performances, which will hold at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, by 4pm.

He noted that the government’s contribution was part of the measures put in place to celebrate the ace broadcaster and Yoruba literary icon.

He said, “The state government will provide other necessary logistics as deemed fit towards the burial of the man whose contributions to the exposition and development of Yoruba culture and arts in Oyo State and in Nigeria, in general, cannot be underestimated.

“The Commendation Service for Alagba Faleti will hold on Wednesday, September 6 at the Salem Baptist Church, Yemetu, by 12pm, while there will be the lying-in-state at his residence on Thursday, September 7, by 8am; lying-in-state at BCOS, Ile Akede by 10am and at NTA Ibadan at 1100am.”

Arulogun added that the remains of Faleti would leave for Oyo town for service of songs/Christian wake at First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo on Thursday. On the same day, there will be Artist Night at Plaza De Haruna, Oyo by 8pm while the final burial service will hold on Friday, September 8, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Isokun. Interment will hold at Agboye Village, Oyo via Ogbomosho, according to the commissioner.

During the presentation at Faleti’s residence in Ibadan, a representative of the family, Ayoola Faleti, thanked Governor Abiola Ajimobi and the state government for the donation and support towards the final journey of their father.