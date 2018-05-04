Four suicide bombers have blown themselves up in Borno State, killing three and injuring seven others in the process.

The suicide bombers detonated explosives at Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shuwa near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital at about 12:02 a.m. Friday.

“Four suicide bombers detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies in Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shua villages in Konduga LGA. Three of them detonated the IEDs killing themselves only, while the fourth person killed herself and three others,” Police Public Relations Officer DSP Edet Okon said in a statement.

He said seven other persons were injured and have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

The spokesman said security has been stepped up in the area and all around Maiduguri metropolis.

The explosions came a day after Boko Haram attacked a military base some 12km to Maiduguri.