Police authorities Friday said the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has blamed the short payment of salary to Police Personnel for the month of April 2018 on system error and assured that it was being resolved.

Force Public Relations Officers, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, said the Office of the Accountant General assured those affected that the salary differential would be paid on or before Monday, May 7.

The statement said all other issues relating to payment of salary to Police personnel were being addressed.

“The Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of State and Zonal Commands, and Heads of other formations and detachment in the Force have been directed by the Inspector General of Police to lecture and educate their personnel who have any complaint from payment of February, March and April 2018 Salary that their complaints are being rectified,” the statement added.

It enjoined those affected by the underpayment not to panic as the Force was doing everything in conjunction with OAGF to ensure that all the identified problems in the payment of salary of Police personnel across the country were permanently resolved.