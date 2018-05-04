Adamawa State Government has commended security agencies in the state for prompt response to suspected herdsmen attack in five villages in Numan Local Government Area.

The state government in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said the prompt action by security forces in containing the attackers was a display of serious commitment.

He stated that “Adamawa Government appreciates the prompt response of the army, the police and other security agencies in containing the situation and ensuring that it did not escalate.

“The leadership of security forces operating in the state displayed uncommon patriotism and commitment in helping to roll back the invaders and protecting our territories from rampaging attackers.”

The commissioner quoted the state Governor, Muhammadu Bindow, as saying “we also commend traditional rulers in the affected areas, particularly His Royal Highness, the Hama Bachama and the leadership of Numan Local Government for quickly communicating the attack.

“We want to appeal to citizens of Adamawa to remain calm and be law abiding, as everything will be done to ensure safety of lives and property.

“We also want to urge the people to promptly provide credible information on suspicions movement and early warning signs within their localities to security agencies and their community leaders. ”

Five villages were attacked on Wednesday night by suspected herdsmen namely Bolki, Bang, Nzumosu, Mega and Gon, all in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa.