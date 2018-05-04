Four suicide bombers struck Mairanti, a village near Maiduguri in Nigeria’s Borno State on Thursday night.

An explosion was heard at about 10 pm when most residents were indoors, but no casualties were recorded except the bombers.

The northeast coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Bashir Garga, confirmed the incident on Friday.

According to him, there could be a high infiltration of suicide bombers in the city hence, he advised residents to be extra vigilant.

Mairanti is located around Molai axis of the state capital, which has been a constant target for attacks in the recent times.

In April, nine persons were killed and two police officers injured when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.