The Kano State Fire Service on Friday said it saved 16 lives and goods worth N70 million from 86 fire outbreaks in the state in April.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano in an interview with newsmen.

Mohammed, however, said that 15 lives were lost while 65 houses and 21 shops were razed in the fire outbreaks.

He said that property valued at N13 million were destroyed during the period while the service received 120 rescue calls and 21 false alarms from residents during the month.

The PRO listed the major causes of the inferno as use of inferior electrical materials, use of boiling ring, accidents, as well as poor handling of electrical appliances and cooking gas.

He advised the general public to be careful in the way they handled fire and stop storing petroleum products to avert fire outbreaks.