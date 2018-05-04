The FCT Directorate of Roads Traffic Services (DRTS) also known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), says the agency will close down unauthorised Car Marts in the territory.

The Director of VIO, Alhaji Wadata Bodinga, disclosed this when the FCT Task Force Head, Mr Kenneth Iloduba, visited his office in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the directorate’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Kalu Emetu, and made available to newsmen on Friday, Bodinga, while addressing the task team said the directive of the FCT Secretary of Transportation must be fully achieved.

“The directive is aimed at bringing sanity to the transportation sector as far as transportation service is observed in every city,” he said.

He said that the management of DRTS would not watch car dealers take over every space within the FCT displaying vehicles, thereby creating unnecessary traffic within the territory.

Bodinga further said that unregistered car marts companies should desist from displaying cars in any part of the FCT.

“It is the responsibility of the Directorate to give permission for any automobile business within the FCT,” he said.

The director warned that anyone operating illegally was doing so at his or her own risk.

Iloduba assured the Director of maximum cooperation and enforcement.

He said the availability of logistics for the operation would aid them to “swing into action”.

The FCT Secretary of Transportation, Mr Kayode Opeifa, had earlier directed car marts companies operating in unauthorised areas to relocate on or before March 5.

Opeifa reported that personnel of the directorate and other relevant task forces had mobilised to ensure compliance.