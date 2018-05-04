The Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Charles Dokubo, has received the report of the eight-member review committee, set up to evaluate the activities of the amnesty programme.

Mr Dokubo, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He acknowledged receiving the report from the leader of the committee, Ayibaemi Spiff.

The amnesty programme has been enmeshed in various shades of corruption since inception, with the more recent allegations leading to the exit of its immediate past leader.

According to him, the committee did a thorough work, it considered inputs and submissions from stakeholders across the region.

Mr Dokubo said the committee also made on the spot assessment of projects and vocational centres built for the programme; and were able to identify some challenges that caused inefficiency in the system.

The coordinator said that the report had vital recommendations, and if considered and implemented, would reposition the Presidential Amnesty Programme to deliver on its statutory mandate.

The presidential aide noted that going by the recommendations, there is need for the government to complete ongoing vocational centres, training of outstanding beneficiaries captured in the programme, empowerment of already trained and enpowered ex-militants, review of some outstanding contracts and payment of only genuine ones.

Mr Dokubo said the report would help the government to achieve more sustainable peace, stability and development in the Niger Delta region.

He promised to ensure faithful implementation of the report findings and recommendations.

According to him, the detailed report will shape the policy direction of my tenure and their recommendations will be well considered for implementation.

He, however, disclosed that the office would also hold meetings with critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

“We must all work hard as a team to actualise President Muhammadu Buhari developmental vision for our region,” he said.