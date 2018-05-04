The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Thursday received 165 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG.

The aircraft landed at 9:45 p.m at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees comprised of 68 female adults, six female children and as well as 89 male adults and one male infant.

They were handed over to the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yakubu Suleiman, by the Head of Mission in Nigeria, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Enira Krdzalic.

Ms Krdzalic noted that IOM, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) had repatriated 7,746 Nigerians from Libya under its voluntary return and rehabilitation programme.

According to her, 600 returnees have been rehabilitated already, while another 200 are to be rehabilitated.

She urged the Nigerian government to improve efforts towards positively engaging the youths by partnering with more international agencies to create employment opportunities.

Ms Krdzalic stressed the need to sensitise Nigerians to the dangers of irregular migration in the quest for seeking greener pastures outside the country.