Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has told moneybags and politicians that honorary degree of the institution is not for sale to the highest bidder.

Ogundipe stated this yesterday, when he unfolded activities lined up for the 49th convocation ceremonies of the university, which kicks off with an exhibition on May 8, investiture ceremony of the 12th vice chancellor and convocation lecture entitled: ‘Inclusion: The path to a new nation’, to be delivered by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“Our honorary degree is not PLc, it is not cash and carry. It is meant for people who have contributed to the development of the country and have supported the education sector,’’ he said.

Ogundipe disclosed that 12,638 graduates will be awarded first degrees, diplomas and postgraduate degrees during the convocation ceremony, which is the first since he assumed duty.

He said out of the 12, 638 graduating students, 6,816 (53.9 percent) are first degrees and diplomas and 5, 822 (46.1 percent) are postgraduate degrees.

“These figures, again, demonstrate the university’s drive to enhance postgraduate education in Nigeria, through research.’’

The vice chancellor said among the 12,638 graduates, 245 made First Class, while 123 will be awarded Ph.D in different fields. He also said the best Ph.D thesis was presented by Ibrahim Mutiat Bolanle from the Department of Pharmacognosy, Faculty of Pharmacy.

Ogundipe said three students, out of the 245 First Class, emerged the best overall graduating students with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97 from different departments.

Ogundipe also said the university produced four First Class graduates from the Chinese Language Institute.

He said the university will confer emeritus Professorship on Prof. Mabel Ogunlesi, former deputy vice chancellor (academic and research) for her meritorious services to community and nation, while other four professors will be honoured with distinguished Professorship.