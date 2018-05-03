The Federal government Thursday took a swipe at the critics of the present administration describing them as being corrupt and wanted to reclaim power by all means so as to continue to perpetrate their corrupt acts.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spoke in Akure at the inuaguration of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) Clinic.

”The corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to power. God will make it impossible”

“We had access to lesser money than the previous administration but what we had been able to do were far more than what they did.

”We are able to achieve this because we are spending what we have for the people.

“They promised Lagos- Kano rail line, they did not do it. We earn lesser than they had, we are doing it. Look at Lagos Ibadan rail line, they had much money, they did not do it, we are doing it. Look at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, we are doing it.

” We shall continue to arrest these who stole the nation’s money. They said we have not been able to convict anybody, we are not bother, we shall continue to arrest and prosecute them. Let the case remain in court.

He said that the present administration has done more than what the opposition PDP did in 16 years despite the fact that government earnings have reduced by 60 percent.

Osinbajo pointed out that the APP led government has committed N1.3 trillion to infrastructural development since they came on board.

On the criticism that nobody has been put in jail on account of corruption the Vice President said ” we will continue to put them on trial even if court has not put them into jail.

According to him the federal government has spent N500b out of the N80b earmarked for the MSME adding that 200,000 people have been employed into the N-Power programme while additional 200,000 people would soon get employed.

Osinbajo said that ”this government wants to be honest with the people. The different between us and the previous government is that we are not stealing public fund. All the project being mouthed by the previous government begun.

Earlier, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said that the programme aimed at creating a platform for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to thrive by providing opportunity for them to interact with relevant Federal Agencies and, in the process, obtain practical and on-the-spot solutions to their business challenges.

Akeredolu noted that “This programme anticipates lifting the generality of our people from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment.

The governor pledged “we shall reciprocate this kind gesture by ensuring that we create the right environment to support this programme to achieve the set objectives. We shall reach the desired enviable heights among our peers in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, who on arrival visited the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, has asked for continued support of Nigerians for the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government in its quest to address challenges confronting the nation.

Prof Osinbajo said the government has chosen N Power programme to empower youth for sustainable development while homegrown school programme of the present administration was conceptualized in solving the issue of malnutrition in schools as well as create employment.

‎Earlier, oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusu who had earlier assured of the peoples support at all times solicited federal govts support in the realizaton of a teaching hospital in akure, the ondo state capital.