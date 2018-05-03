The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday, has begun the resettlement of seven communities in the territory.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr Umar Jibril stated this at the handing over of a Police Post constructed by the FCDA to the Nigeria Police Force at Shere Galuwi Resettlement in Abuja.

According to Jibril, the land mass is 900 hectares where 2,276 houses comprising 2,261 two bedroom houses and 74 bedroom houses for the chiefs, four police posts and a police station are being constructed.

“We have Utako, Maje, Jabi Yakubu, Jabi Samuel, Mabushi, Kpadna and Zilu coming here.

“1,318 houses have been fully completed and in weeks we will see the movement of those who are coming in, the Jabi Yakubu.

“The FCTA is not leaving anything to chance from this event of today the subsequent activities will eventually correlate to the movement of the first community to be here which is Jabi Yakubu,’’ he added.

The executive secretary said there is so much activities going on that include renovating and rehabilitating of some building, which were dilapidated over time, especially the infrastructure work.

He assured the people that the administration will put pressure on the contractors to ensure speedy work toward completion of the rehabilitation.

Odige Anthony, Director, Public Building said, “at Shere Galuwi resettlement we are expecting to resettle seven villages, which are presently in phases 2 and 3 in the city, development structure is slow there due to their presence.’’

The director said the administration decided that the resettlement of the villages has to be in phases, adding “because of that they are concentrating on Jabi Yakubu as all arrangements to resettle them have been concluded.’’

“FCTA said without security it will not be safe to bring them here, the security of lives and property has to be secured, so it was decided that we have to complete and furnish the police post we are handing it over to police so that they can take care of the security.

“As there are some illegal occupants on the property and having some resistance, with the presence of the police here we can be move out, while the construction will continue,’’ he said.

Baba Ahmad, Director, Resettlement and Compensation said the completion of Apo resettlement and ongoing work at Shere Galuwi underscores the administration commitment in resettlement.

Ahmad noted after acquiring the 900 hectares and compensation paid; the government made sure that the communities involved were not short-changed.

He maintained that the administration is ensuring that the security and lives of the residents is not compromised which was the reason for the building of the police post.

The post was received by the Mpape Divisional Police Office, CSP Davis Olabisi, on behalf of the FCT Commissioner of Police.