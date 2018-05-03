The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has announced the commencement of the 2018 audit of personnel; teaching and non-teaching staff as well as students in all basic education institutions in the state.

The Acting Chairman of Edo SUBEB/Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said the exercise is in line with the provisions of the Universal Basic Education Act 2004, which mandates Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) “to carry out at regular intervals, a personnel audit of teaching and non-teaching staff of all basic education institutions, establish a basic education data bank and conduct research on basic education in Nigeria.”

Dr. Oviawe explained that the audit is to enable the agency “obtain comprehensive and reliable data of children of school-going age enrolled in basic education schools, (ECCDE, Primary and Junior Secondary) as well as existing administrative and management personnel in this category.”

She added that “the personnel audit is targeted at public and private schools as well as other institutions providing Nursery, Primary and Junior Secondary and related educational services across the country.”

She called on stakeholders in the state’s basic education sector; “state and local government officials, school heads, proprietors of private, public and non-formal basic education institutions in every location in Edo State, to accord the field officers the necessary support towards ensuring the success of the exercise, as field officers will be visiting their schools/institutions to administer questionnaires and collect relevant information on their basic education operations.”

Dr. Oviawe urged school heads/proprietors (especially private operators) in remote areas to contact their Local Government Education Authorities and ensure that their schools are adequately covered during the exercise.

Edo and 16 other southern states are in the first phase of the exercise, scheduled for between April 30, 2018 to May 27, 2018.