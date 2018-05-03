No less than 133,324 candidates have applied for the ongoing recruitment of 6,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force, with Lagos having the lowest number with 1,013.

Kaduna State has the highest number of applicants with a total of 6,962,

Katsina with a total of 6,676 has the second highest applicants followed by Benue and Niger with 6474 and 6409 respectively.

The Police Service Commission in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said Bayelsa has the second least of 1,097 applicants followed by Anambra that has 1,117 and Ebonyi with 1,303.

It stated that the screening of the applicants would start on Monday at all the state police command headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory.

The commission explained that invitations had been sent to the applicants who were expected to report at the screening venues on days indicated in their invitations.

Addressing the workers, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, warned that the agency would sanction any staff found compromising the national assignment.

“All staff must resist all forms of undue influences as their activities would be closely monitored,” he said.

He also warned the applicants to conduct themselves properly, adding that anybody that had nothing to do with the exercise should not be found within the vicinity of the screening.

The commission stated that it had deployed its workers to the all the states of the federation and the FCT with the commission chairman, Dr. Mike Okiro, as the National Coordinator.