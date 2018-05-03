The Federal Government has expressed concern at how some vested political interests are exploring the media to promote divisions along ethnic and religious lines in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, noted this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, to mark the 2018 World Press Freedom Day with the theme; “Keeping Power In Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law.”

Mohammed said the government was not unaware of the effort of mischief makers to use the social media, in particular to undermine the government and promote ethno-religious crisis, especially ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

He stressed that such unpatriotic conduct would not augur well for the nation’s unity and progress.

The minister, however, restated the commitment of the present administration to press freedom in the country, saying the administration would continue to ensure that journalists are able to carry out their duties unfettered.

He appealed to the media to always ensure fairness, impartiality, truth and accuracy in reporting the activities of government, in line with the principles of responsible journalism.

The minister said that as an important pillar of democracy, the media must purge itself of all prejudice in order to be able to hold all the levels and arms of government to account.

While commending the media for its role so far in promoting democracy in Nigeria, Mohammed said the media should strive to operate above political influence and interference.

He said as the political parties and the nation in general prepared for another electioneering process, the media must ensure the transparency of the entire political process through unbiased and objective reportage.