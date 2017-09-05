The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has debunked reports making the rounds on social media that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has concluded plans to flee the country amid moves by the Federal Government to re-arrest him.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group dismissed the rumour of Kanu going into hiding as a “laughable fabrication designed to demystify our leader (Nnamdi Kanu).”

“This wicked lie and malicious fabrication is the work of the enemies of Biafra, who enjoy their perfect slave status and will remain servants to Arewa North all their lives.

“These shameless individuals have allowed themselves to be used to advance the mission of the caliphate in Biafraland which is total submission to Hausa Fulani Islamic hegemonic domination,” the statement read.

The group, in the statement, insisted that Nnamdi Kanu was not ready to go on exile no matter the level of threats issued by the Federal Government, noting that IPOB remains the most vibrant and intelligent mass movement in the world.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it abundantly clear to all and sundry that he is not going on exile as a result of these childish threats.

“IPOB is till today the most vibrant, indomitable and intelligent mass movement in the world. “IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu cannot be intimidated by anybody or group no matter how highly placed they think of themselves. Our mission is to restore Biafra and nothing under the sun can stop us.”

The statement also revealed that the agitation for the state of Biafra by Kanu shall not stop until a referendum is conducted in a democratic manner.

“Until the Nigerian government fixes a date for referendum to settle the issue of Biafra in a civilised and democratic manner, this raging agitation led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will continue.

“We urge every Biafran, no matter where you are, to remain resolute and strong because Biafra is tantalisingly closer than we expect,”‎ he added.