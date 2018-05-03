A Deputy Director in Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Mr Philips Eretan, says that the radiation from telecommunication mast has no harmful effect on human health.

Eretan said this during a consumer outreach programme on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had confirmed the harmless effect of the mast.

“Some communities chase way service providers when they want to install their mast because of the belief that it endangers human health.

“The WHO has said that the radiation does not affect our health as such the more number of the masts installed, the more effective the services becomes,” he said.

Eretan urged communities to cooperate with service providers for efficient service delivery.

He said that the commission had employed strategies to ensure that consumers were adequately educated and informed on good and quality services.