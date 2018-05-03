The house of representatives says the 2018 appropriation bill will be passed next week.
Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the house, announced this while briefing national assembly correspondents on Thursday.
He said the budget would be laid before the lawmakers on Tuesday and passed within the week.
“By next week, everything about the budget will be treated and passed,” he said.
