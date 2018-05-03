A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Jibrin Okutepa, has faulted the arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye on stretcher, saying it was bad for Nigeria’s image.

He said the police should have waited for the senator to recover from his ailment before arraigning him.

To Okutepa, the manner Melaye was treated was humiliating and suggested that the senator was being persecuted.

He said: “I watched with keen interest the manner in which Senator Melaye is being arraigned on stretcher in courts. I’m not too sure this drama is not damaging our image as a nation.

“Senator Melaye needs to be well before answering to whatever allegations the state may have against him. What is so urgent in the allegations that cannot wait till he gets well?

“Whatever offence or offences he may have committed, the manner in which he is being wheeled from one court to the other suggests to me political persecution rather than criminal prosecution.

“One of the cardinal duties of the state is protection of life of its citizens. I think Senator Melaye deserves to be treated well before being dragged to courts to answer to the allegations against him.

“It is inhuman and inhumanity to man to continue treating him this way.”