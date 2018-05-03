The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sean Hoy, has said he is traveling across Nigeria to learn more about the people and the problems of human trafficking.

He said the trips would help him to understand the problems and know how to provide solutions to them.

Hoy, who pledged his country’s support to end human trafficking in Nigeria, identified jobs creation as solution to problem of illegal migration.

Speaking to journalists shortly after meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, the envoy noted that Nigerians would make their lives better if they get the chance.

Hoy, said his trips to several villages and towns have enabled him to see Nigerians as hardworking and resilient people.

He expressed his country’s readiness to collaborate with the state government in training the returnees on technical and vocational skills to become self- reliant and employers of labour.