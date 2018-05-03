The Senate of Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, has ordered the students of the University to proceed on two week mid –term break following Wednesday night’s demonstration by them.

It was gathered that hundreds of students of the science-based University launched a protest, on Wednesday night, to convey their displeasure over the circumstances surrounding the death of their colleague, one Faruk Abubukar, who died while swimming at River Wudil.

Three of the students of the University had gone to the river to swim and had ran into problems in the exercise, which resulted in the death of one of them as well as exposed the rest to a life- threatening situation, said a source.

A witness told newsmen that during the protest, the students set up bonfire, barricaded the roads and damaged some property belonging to the university and pushed the neighboring community to the edge of fear.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Musa, confirmed the “Minor protest over the death of a student” and said that the University responded promptly to the distress call.

Speaking to newsmen on telephone, the vice chancellor recalled that the University’s management rescued the two other students, rushed them to the hospital for instant medical attention and has reunited them with their respective families.

He recalled that the ill fated students disobeyed security officials, who tried in vain to stop them from leaving the school’s gate on the fateful day adding that the students, reminded the security team that they were not in the secondary school but in the University.

Prof. Musa stated that the management of the University had long ago fenced round their premises with high walls to ensure the safety of their students against the river.

He confirmed that the Senate had, on Thursday morning, approved a two week mid- term break for the students of the University just as he indicated that normalcy had been restored on their campus.