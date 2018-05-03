The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has suggested that Nigerian government should device workable means of ending killings in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states and other security challenges in other parts of Nigeria before it escalates.

The society observed that the rise in insecurity in different parts Nigeria was as a result of poverty and high unemployment among the youths that constitutes over 60 percent of Nigeria’s population.

It thus appealed to corporate organisations to complement government’s effort through the donation security equipment and trainings as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Abuja chairman of the society, Alhaji Abdur-Rasheed Olatunji, told newsmen at pre-Ramadan press conference in Abuja, that the state of insecurity and poverty in Nigeria was alarming and need urgent action to avoid negative action by the “oppressed”.

He was concerned by the record of deaths in Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa, within the last few weeks, stressing that it was a pointer that people have lost confidence in government and their ability to secure and create wealth opportunities for them.

He said: “In as much as we strongly believe in prayers, there was need to accompany the prayers with work so it could be effective particularly in confronting poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, the insecurity in Nigeria has gone beyond what government alone could tackle. Corporate organizations have bigger role to play in the security and welfare of the society amidst their pursuit for profit.

“This, perhaps, explain why we have as our theme for this year’s Ramadan lecture ‘Corporate Social Responsibility: Antidote to insecurity and poverty in Nigeria-Islamic perspective’, which is part of activities to herald the holy month of Ramadan.”