Following the re-election of Comrade Kabiru Yusuf as the President of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM), the body says it would conduct a mock election to determine which aspirant’s vision is in tandem with the yearnings and aspirations of Northern Youths .

Those who made the list included President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Gov. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Alh. Sule Lamido and Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Yusuf who stated this in his acceptance speech shortly after been sworn into office for another four year term , said Northern Youth would be heavily mobilised in ensuring that they line up behind the right candidate that the nation deserves in the 21st century.

“The mock election is with a view to feeling the pulse of the Arewa youth in Nigeria and eventually decide on a most prospective candidate. It will hold for a period of 60 days before the announcement of results“, Comrade Yusuf stated.

While pledging to extend hands of fellowship to youths of other regions of the country, the ACYM decried what he termed the abject poverty ravaging the North, saying it behoves on the Nigerian youth to change the story line.

Yusuf further called on all Arewa youth to ensure that they collect their PVCs in readiness for 2019, just as he challenged youths yet to register to immediately get enrolled as the powers to effect the right leadership clearly lied in the power of the ballot.