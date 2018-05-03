The coalition of pro-Biafran groups across the globe have unanimously condemned the bombing of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo’s home by unidentified people.

The coalition of 18 pro-Biafran groups frowned at the attack which they described as ‘a threat against Igbo’ and a very big insult to Igbo nation.

Their position was contained in a statement issued, on Thursday, and signed by Comrade Uchenna Madu, (Leader of MASSOB), Nwada Eberechukwu Anigbogu (DG, MOBIN), Engr Innocent Amadi (BHRI), Mazi Felix Anochirionye (EPC) on behalf of the Coalition of Biafran Organisations and a copy made available newsmen.

They said the bombing can never be treated with a kid gloves stressing that they are going to unravel the terrorist attackers.

The Coalition warned against a repeat of any such attacks again because “we have unanimously resolved to swing into action to ensure such insults are never repeated ever again. We equally enjoined the people of Biafra to be security conscious in the protection of their lives and properties”.

On Trump-Buhari meeting, they said, “the people of Biafran nation is quite disturbed by the unholy romance between Nigeria’s president and his US counterpart.

“In the face of so many cases of ethnic cleansing against Biafrans by the Buhari administration, the people of Biafra had expected that the United States President upon meeting with Buhari would take a position against these attacks.

“Unfortunately, all we got was that compromising Press Conference between the two presidents. Though we expect some high level of diplomacies on Biafra issues, fifty percent of Biafrans are disappointed on president Trump of US.

“Let it be on record that the Biafrans are not amused at the lackadaisical manner which Biafra issue was thrown under the carpet. As the police of the world, the least expected from the US is to institute a case against Nigeria.

“Be that as it may, Biafrans would want the United Nations to know that the suppression, killing, maiming and jailing of our people by the Nigerian military has not stopped. They must stop playing politics with our future and existence”, they solicited.

The group however, declared that the annual May 30th celebration of the Biafran people will hold this year.

“Pro Biafran groups have unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe, commemorate and celebrate the 51 years anniversary of Biafra declaration by our foremost leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on 30th May, 2018. There will be a candle night procession on the night of 29th May.

“The people of Biafra all over the world are enjoined to observe the candle night prayers in their respective homes if they can not participate in the holy procession.

“This year’s anniversary will be celebrated by the people of Biafra not as a pro-Biafra group, it is a mark of respect and honour to our father land, it is also a reminder to the visions and commandments of our great ancestors that we are not Nigerians but Biafrans”, the statement reads.

The pro-Biafran groups, however, enjoin the Igbo to get ready for the celebration of this great anniversary which we would hold to remind ourselves to continue the self determination movement for Biafra actualization and restoration.