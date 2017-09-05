A woman in Kogi State, Miss Aisha Jimoh, who was confirmed to have contracted Lassa fever, is dead.

A brother to the deceased, Mr. Asipita Jimoh, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja, the state capital, that Aisha, 18, died in the early hours of Monday at the Irrua General Hospital in Edo State, where she was rushed to.

Asipita explained that the family of the deceased was contacted on the development shortly after Aisha, a student of the Muslim Community Secondary School, Lokoja died.

Speaking with NAN at his family house at the Gadumo Layout in Lokoja, Asipita stated that Aisha’s sickness started about five days ago.

He said the girl was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, from where she was transferred to the General Hospital in Edo State.

“We lost our parents about two years ago and we have lost our sister again,” Asipita cried.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu, later told NAN that Aisha had tested positive to Lassa fever.

Meanwhile, three persons have been confirmed dead from an outbreak of diarrhoea in Kardi village in the Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Community Health Officer at the Primary Health Centre in the area, Abdul Abubakar, said the three deaths were out of 160 patients on admission at the centre.

He said five other persons, whose cases were severe, had been referred to the Sir Yahaya Memorial Specialist Hospital, while 147 others had been discharged after treatment.

The Vice-Chairman, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim, delivered drugs worth N350,000 to the centre.

He urged the people to ensure the spread of the epidemic was controlled.

The Director of Health in the local government area, Nura Hassan, urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and construct pit latrines to stop open defecation.

The Kardi Village Head, Fodio Bashar, commended the council and the authorities of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, for their quick response, financial and medical assistance to the victims.