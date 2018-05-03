Embattled Sen. Dino Melaye, who was arraigned in court on Thursday in Lokoja, may have to stay longer with the police as the court has directed he should be remanded in police custody till June 11.

Melaye who is representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the Senate lost his bid to secure bail as the Chief Magistrates’ Court refused his request.

The Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, ordered that he be remanded in police custody and be brought to court on June 11.

The lawmaker was brought to court in a police ambulance at about 9:17 am and was immensely stretchered into the court by policemen.

Before his arrival, heavily armed policemen taken positions within and outside the court premises to forestall unforeseen circumstances.

The arrival of the senator in court attracted the attention of workers and others who came for transactions.

Other courts within the premises were also not sitting as at the time of this report.

Also, journalists and other person’s that had seated in court for hours were all asked to go out for security checks.

At the end, only few were allowed inside.

The senator had before being brought to court was first taken to the SARS headquarters near the NTA office in Lokoja.

Melaye was declared wanted following his refusal to appear before the police to answer to accusations by some arrested suspects, who alleged that the senator supplied them with arms and ammunition.

According to reports, Melaye was conveyed in an ambulance by the police authorities to Lokoja.

Melaye was later brought into the Lokoja Senior Magistrates’ court, 2, on a stretcher, source said.

He was brought in a Toyota Hiace police ambulance bus with registration number NPF2214D.It was learnt that some journalists who had laid siege to the courtroom were asked to step out for security screening.

In order to face the pending criminal case in Kogi, Dino Melaye was re-arrested on Wednesday after his arraignment in court and perfecting his bail conditions.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West was arraigned by the Police on Wednesday at Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse in Abuja.

He was granted bail in the sum of N90 million by the court, having met the bail condition but was rearrested by the police shortly after his release.

The police in a statement on Wednesday said Melaye was re-arrested for his pending offences of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The statement which was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, explained that Melaye will be arraigned without further delay.

“The Police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” he said.

Moshood said that Melaye was arraigned in Abuja today for criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

Melaye’s arraignment in court today according to the police was subsequent to his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial.

The Senator landed in the National Hospital after jumping out of a moving police vehicle on Tuesday, April 24.

The police vehicle was conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi State where he is expected to be interrogated by the police in connection with the allegation that he armed some thugs and in relation to other criminal activities.

The police subsequently accused him of making an attempt to commit suicide by jumping out of the vehicle conveying him and falling on the ground, with a threat to implicate the police for his supposed death.

He was also said to have resisted a further attempt by the police to re-arrest him with the help of some persons who allegedly threatened to injure the police officers if they tried to arrest him.