President Muhammadu Buhari will arrive in Abuja from his Washington, D.C. official visit on Thursday (today) evening.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, via his Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon.

He wrote, “PMB arrives Abuja this evening. The good work of rebuilding Nigeria continues.”

The President had visited the United States of America for three days, during which he had met President Donald Trump at the White House.

Eralier on Thursday, another presidential aide, Garba Shehu, had volunteered that President Buhari, who reportedly left Washington, D.C. two days, is currently on “technical stopover” in London, without elaborating what he meant.

It may, however, be recalled that the President sees his doctors in the British capital, where had spent 107 days after which he confessed to having been seriously sick.