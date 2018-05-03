A magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Thursday has refused to grant bail to Senator Dino Melaye.

He was charged with conspiracy and aiding of jailbreak.

The lawmaker was brought to court in a police ambulance around 9:17 am. Before his arrival, heavily armed policemen took positions within and outside the court premises.

Journalists and other people that were seated in court for hours were all asked to go out of the courtroom for security checks.

In the end, only a few were allowed inside.

He was brought in a Toyota Hiace police ambulance with registration number NPF2214D.

Before being brought to court, the senator was taken to the SARS headquarters near the NTA office in Lokoja.

Melaye was declared wanted following his refusal to appear before the police to answer to accusations by some arrested suspects, who alleged that the senator supplied them with arms and ammunition.