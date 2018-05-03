President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to arrive Abuja, the nation’s capital, two days after he left Washington DC following a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, when contacted, said President Buhari “had technical stopover in London and will be on his way back soon,” giving an indication that he may return, on Thursday.

The president was expected in Nigeria on Wednesday and was to leave Abuja Friday for Daura to rest.

The rece and advance team that had left for Daura ahead of his visit, are on their way back as at the time of filing this report.

Buhari’s official aircraft, Eagle One, left Joint Base Andrews military airfield in Washington on Tuesday morning as twitted by Bashir Ahmad, on this Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

“President @MBuhari has departed Joint Base Andrews Airport for Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja after a Working Visit to Washington DC where he had a bilateral talks with US President @realDonaldTrump, and met with a group of business executives. #PMBinDC”.

Buhari was said to have arrived in London at 9:42 p.m., according to Flight Radar 24, which tracks air traffic across the world.

Special Adviser in Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had on April 27th statement had given highlights of his engagement while in the U.S.