Irked by the attitudes of some primary school teachers who reject their postings to hard-to-reach areas, Jigawa State government has constructed 90 houses to ease their suffering.

Governor Badaru Abubakar, who dropped the hint while fielding questions from newsmen, yesterday, said his administration inherited this problem of rejecting posting to hard-to-reach areas by some school teachers, describing the situation as disgraceful and a violation of civil service rules.

He explained that those rejecting the posting were mainly sons and daughters of government officials, who mostly were favoured in giving offers of employment, warning that this must stop.

He contended that the condition was part of the requirements contained in their letters of employment.

“You will work anywhere you find yourself in the course of work. To that effect, the present government deemed it necessary to implement measures aimed at curtailing the posting rejection to the areas,” the governor said.

He added that apart from the houses, additional incentives would be given to the teachers posted there to further motivate them.